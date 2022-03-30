Lakers vs Mavericks final score: LA suffers another road beatdown

New game, same Lakers.

Tuesday’s game left no doubt that the Mavericks were going to win big, and they ensured there would be no pitiful underdog fight, completely demolishing the Lakers from an early tip to a 128-110 win.

The Mavericks bombed the Lakers from range, in the paint, defensively, offensively, on special teams, on set pieces, electronically, and in the metaverse. It was such a huge loss that the Lakers’ fake comeback narrowed the deficit to just 18 points.

Malik Monk had 28 points, and Russell Westbrook had 25 points on the night as the pair combined for a 19–33 score from the field. But the biggest problem for the Lakers in this game was not the scoring, but the issue of defensiveness and effort.

Mavs scored 82 points in the first half…