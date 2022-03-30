Lakers Vs Mavericks – Game Recap – March 29, 2022

DALLAS — — Luka Doncic scored 34 points in a triple-double as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Lakers 128-110 on Tuesday night while LeBron James was missing due to an ankle problem in Los Angeles while long-injured Anthony Davis was expected to return.

James and Davis did not play after being listed as suspects, which was actually an upgrade for Davis. The eight-time All-Star has not played since February 16 due to a sprained right leg. His first full practice since the injury was in Dallas on Monday.

The question is when will the superstars, who have played only 21 matches in this season, return. The Lakers (31–44) are tied with San Antonio for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference, with seven games remaining for both teams, although the Spurs have a tiebreaker.

Lakers coach…