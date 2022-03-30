Lakers vs Mavericks: Los Angeles in danger of missing out on playoffs

Without lebron james and Anthony Davis, who were sidelined with a left ankle sprain and right midfoot sprain respectively, went down 26 points to the Lakers at halftime, 82-56.

According to ESPN stats, it was the second most points scored by the Lakers in the first half in franchise history, just one short of the record 83 set by the Boston Celtics in 1959.

Mavs superstar Luka Doncic dominated for Dallas, scoring 34 points, and achieving his 10th triple-double of the season in just 30 minutes on the court with 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

Malik Monk led for LA with 28 points, while star guard Russell Westbrook scored 25 points.