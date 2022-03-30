Lakers vs Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread: 2022 NBA Picks, March 29 Best Bet Model on 83-51 Runs

The Dallas Mavericks (46-29) hosted the Los Angeles Lakers (31-43) in a Battle of the Western Conference on Tuesday night. Los Angeles West has just half a game in front of the Spurs for the final play-in spot. The Lakers continue their two-game losing streak, including a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Dallas, currently fourth in the West, have won two of their last three matches. LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (leg) are both listed as suspects for Los Angeles.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center. Caesars Sportsbook lists Dallas as the 12-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Mavericks odds. The over-under for total points is set at 218.5. Before locking in any Mavericks vs Lakers…