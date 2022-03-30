Lakers vs Mavericks prediction, odds, pick and more

The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue with our NBA Odds Series and the Lakers-Mavericks Predictions & Picks.

Both these teams are in dire need of this win. The Lakers, in the midst of their most disappointing season in recent memory, are on the verge of missing out on the playoffs altogether. Including play-in tournaments. Los Angeles only have a one-game lead over the San Antonio Spurs to secure tenth seed in the Western Conference, which makes every single game crucial. The Mavericks are not in such a dire position, but a win would still be huge for them. Dallas is making a push to finish third, as they are only behind the Golden State Warriors by a game and a half. Warriors are in the middle of defeat…