Lakers vs Nuggets Final Score: Anthony Davis Brilliant, Lakers Still Short of Nuggets

An apparently fond Anthony Davis put up a great effort at Sunday afternoon’s matinee showdown Denver Nuggets, but that was not enough as the visitors came up with a 129-118 victory. The shorthand Lakers, who were without LeBron James as he still suffered a sprain last Sunday, followed a familiar formula of working hard for three quarters before running out of gas.

Davis was clearly uncomfortable throughout the game as he struggled with constant pain from a sprain of his left leg, but that didn’t stop him from a monster display of 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists with three blocks and two steals. While the pain made him look slow at times, especially defensively matched against Nikola Jokic, Davies…