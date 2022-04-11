Lakers vs Nuggets – Game Recap – April 10, 2022

DENVER — — Malik Monk had a career-best 41 points and Austin Reeves set a career-high with 31 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 146-141 overtime win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night Did. This may be Frank Vogel’s final game as coach.

ESPN reported after the game that Vogel, who led the team to the 2020 title in the Orlando bubble, would be let go early Monday.

When asked about the report, Vogel said, “My reaction is that I haven’t been told (anything) and I’m going to enjoy tonight’s game.” “Celebrate what these youngsters did in terms of getting back into the sport and scratching and clawing. We’ll deal with it tomorrow.”

Monk said he has Vogel to thank for being with the team this season.

“He gave me a…