Lakers vs Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Line: 2022 NBA Picks, April 3 Best Bets From Proven Computer Models

The Los Angeles Lakers are in desperation mode as they host the Denver Nuggets in an NBA Western Conference matchup. The Lakers are expected to break a five-game losing streak in Sunday’s game at the Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles (31-46) need to move up one place from their 11th place to make it to the West’s play-in tournament for the postseason, with the season ending next Sunday. The Nuggets (46-32) are looking to stay out of that position, but they are just two games ahead of sixth-placed Minnesota in the West. No. 7 to 10-seeded players will participate in the play-in tournament.

