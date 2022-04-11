Lakers vs Nuggets Predictions: Best Bets, Pick Against the Spread, Sunday, April 10

update: With the dismissals of Jokic, Gordon and Morris, the line is now Nuggets-6. The total has gone up to 227.5. It may still be worth taking Denver here, and the total is only one point short so the bottom game remains.

Los Angeles Lakers meet Denver Nuggets One team is going home and the other is potentially trying to grab the No. 5 seed. The Nuggets could be without Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon and Monte Morris in this game, so we’ll see if the lines run late depending on injury reports.

For now, the Nuggets are the 10-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook and total is set to 228.5.

Lakers vs. Nuggets, 9:30 p.m. ET

Choose ATS:nuggets-10

We know the Lakers are not playing their stars and are on the second game of back-to-back sets. There are 4-6 ats in the nugget…