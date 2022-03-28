Las opciones de no jugar el Play In incrementan tras la derrota de Los...

Lakers vs Pelicans | NBA 2022: Lakers collapse in New Orleans and slept half a game out of play-in

Lakers vs Pelicans | nba 2022 The Pelicans cross 23 points to finish ninth

After the loss of the Los Angeles Lakers against the New Orleans Pelicans, the choice not to play in the play increased.
chuck cookUSA TODAY SPORTS

Read Full News