Lakers vs Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread: 2022 NBA Picks, April 1 Best Bets From Proven Models

The New Orleans Pelicans (33-43) take to the street to take on the Los Angeles Lakers (31-45) on Friday, April 1 at the Crypto.com Arena at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Lakers are coming out of a 122-109 loss to the Utah Jazz on Thursday night, extending their losing streak to four games. The Pelicans took two straight wins after beating the Portland Trail Blazers 117-107 on Wednesday night. Los Angeles is 20-18 at home, while the Pelicans are 15-22 on the road. Anthony Davis (legs) is expected to return to action on Friday night.

In Caesars Sportsbook’s latest Lakers vs Pelicans odds are in favor of the Lakers, and the over-under is set at 231.5. Before choosing a Pelicans vs. Lakers, All you need to see NBA predictions and…