Lakers vs Pelicans Watch: TV Channels, Live Stream Info, Start Times

through 3 quarters

In their final hours after a tough loss on the road, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking much better on their home court today. It’s anyone’s game after three quarters, but the Lakers lead the New Orleans Pelicans 87-86.

Short forward LeBron James, who took over for Los Angeles, currently claims 36 points (41% of his total) with seven rebounds. LBJ afternoon have scored five consecutive games with at least 36 points. It’s one thing to keep an eye on Russell Westbrook’s poor position as he currently sits at four.

New Orleans has been relying on shooting guard CJ McCollum, who has 26 points in addition to five boards, and short forward Brandon Ingram, who has 21 points and six assists with four.