Lakers vs. Sons Final Scores: LA Officially Play-Ins . got out of

The Los Angeles Lakers needed to do a few things their way to avoid elimination for another day. They needed the San Antonio Spurs to lose (they didn’t). They needed the New Orleans Pelicans to defeat them (they didn’t). And above all, they needed a win against the No. 1 seeded Sons in Phoenix.

Mainly, they didn’t eventually drop below 121-110, with one of their now-patented counterfeit returns making the final score look closer than it should have been. officially lost Removed from contention for a play-in game,

The pattern was a familiar one. The Lakers, missing LeBron James once again, came out with a competitive first half, actually leading 31-28 after the first quarter and only five points behind at halftime. But Phoenix beat …