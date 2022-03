The Los Angeles Lakers coach broke the silence and spoke out about the team’s worrying appearance.

Status of Los Angeles Lakers Worry starts. While there are still two weeks to go nbaFans are concerned about what could happen to the team now. Therefore, as a result of this present evil, Coach Frank Vogel broke the silence and weighed in on what’s happening.

what looked like an early final Being able to qualify for the play-in fell to the Lakers in New Orleans…