Lakshmi ride, 100 KMS: DONE & DUSTED – TheMiracleTech

Manchu Lakshmi is one of the talented actors of the Telugu film industry who are very active on social media. Every now and then, she takes activities that contribute to a good cause.

Recently, he completed a 100-km cycle tour to raise charity for para athletes at the Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF). The AMF is an NGO that supports and trains para-athletes and raises awareness and funds for para-sports.

Taking to her Twitter page, Lakshmi Manchu posted photos from her bicycle journey.

He wrote, “You are more than your mind what you should be.” 100 KMS: Done and Done! 😎✅ What a wonderful and proud feeling !! Super Super is happy to complete my 100 kilometers and raise charity for Para Athletes at @ Athletes Mehta. Thank you @Adityacyclist for stepping out of my comfort zone and giving me this opportunity to do so. “

On the work front, Lakshmi was released on Netflix last week. Titled Pitta Kathalu, he played a character named Swaroopakka in an episode titled Ramula. He played the role of a rural politician who speaks the slogan of Telangana, which is actually something he has done outside his comfort zone. Lakshmi received positive praise for the same.

