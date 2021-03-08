Lal Salaam to All Glorious Women: Rana – TheMiracleTech

Paying tribute to all the women, Team Virat Parvam released a special women’s day video. Rana described the personality of the leading women of Virat Parbat, saying, “A red salute to all the glorious women.”

Known by video- Sai Pallavi has a great love story, Nandita Das is a human rights officer who believes that love is also a part of human freedom, Priyamani is a revolutionary leader who brings great distress to extreme peace and gives birth to Iswari Rao and Zarina Wahab It symbolizes the mothers of many brave people who opt for rebellion in the jungles.

It is a wonderful gesture of Team Virat Parvam to come up with a video to honor all the women in the world.

