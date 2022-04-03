LaLiga: Atletico Madrid dominate Alavés, Carrasco plays half-time

The meeting for Atletico Madrid was set in the last quarter of an hour.

Atletico Madrid received Deportivo Alaves this Saturday evening and for the occasion, Yannick Carrasco was on the bench after missing the previous meeting before the international break. Joo Felix scored for Colconeros in the 11th minute, but Madrid’s dominance did not allow him to break. The Red Lanterns will take the opportunity to surprise and equalize through Escalante in the second half.

But in the last quarter of an hour, and when Carrasco entered the break, Atlético found a mistake. Luis Suarez transforms from the penalty spot first, then Felix. Suarez, climbed up to the hour mark, then offered himself a double…