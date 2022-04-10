LaLiga: Real Madrid works against Getafe

LaLiga: Real Madrid works against Getafe

Real Madrid hosted Getafe on the 31st day.

With a goal in each half, Casemiro (38th) and Lucas Vazquez (68th) gave victory to Real Madrid, who kept the momentum at the top of LaLiga.

Real acted against a neutral formation that defended specifically against Carlo Ancelotti’s troops.

This win allows them to temporarily take a 12-point lead over their runner-up.


Read Full News