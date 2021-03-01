LATEST

Lamar was just unstoppable at Jackson High School

Lamar was just unstoppable at Jackson High School
Lamar Jackson There is a cheat code. Baltimore Ravens The quarterback has excelled at every level so far and is an unstoppable end zone threat whenever the ball is in his hands.

Jackson has thrived in both the NCAA and NFL, but his High school highlights Sure his most Impressive.

Lamar Jackson in high school

Lamar Jackson’s style in high school is very similar to what you see on Sundays these days.

Playing on Boynton Beach High School In Florida, he dodged dealers and made athletic cuts to avoid regular contact.

This video posted by Maxpreps, Actually reflects the difference between amateur and professional levels. Jackson would occasionally struggle in the NFL, but showed no signs of crisis throughout his high school football career.

In his last two seasons at Boynton Beach, Jackson totaled 31 passing touchdowns and 22 rushing touchdowns. He was ranked as A. Four star recruitment And there were so many offers to choose from.

In the end, Jackson decided to play his college football. Louisville cardinals.

Lamar Jackson in Louisville

To say Lamar Jackson was a true dual-threat QB at Lamarville put it mildly.

He ran extensively in the ACC. Can never hold the card CLEMSON, But they were enough for teams like Florida State and Syracuse.

Jackson won Heman trophy In 2016, thanks for There are 3,543 passing yards, 1,571 rising yards and a combined 51 touchdowns..

He was similarly dazzled the following year and left Louisville after 2017. He was ready for the NFL.

Lamar Jackson in the NFL

About Jackson, scouts felt that they were “not more than one”rushing back“In the pros, but he has put all doubts to shame. The Baltimore Ravens selected QB in the first round 2018 NFL Draft And did not look back.

Since taking over for Joe Fluke, Jackson has won a NFL MVP And reached the playoffs in three-straight seasons. together with Patrick mahoms Heads of Kansas City and Deshaun Watson Houston’s Texas (for now), The AFC has taken shape as an incredibly competitive conference.

Jackson is almost a complete football player and the closest thing Michael vick Since man dominated himself nearly 20 years ago.

Jackson occasionally twists and turns issues, but has worked in constant offers to solve the problem. The only thing is the Super Bowl title.

