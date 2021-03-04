‘Lamello Ball surpasses all our expectations’: Michael Jordan talks about his team’s Rookie of the Year contender. sport

Michael Jordan is quite pleased with his pick from the 2020 NBA Draft. Lamello Ball is on track to make some history for his Hornets.

Loading...

Entering this year’s draft, Lamello Ball was easily one of the most hypnotized players. Due to his unconventional path to the league, his family and his personality Ball attracted a lot of media availability towards him.

Loading...

With their third pick, the Charlate Hornets drafted him based on that built-up promotion. It makes sense to call Lamello Ball a good player. The 19-year-old has been unprecedented in the first half of his rookie season.

Loading...

He is not only benefiting the Hornets from a court, but also an asset from the court. With over 5.7 million followers on Instagram, Lamello attracts international attention to the Hornets.

Loading...

Also read: “Ignore the hype around Lahelo Ball, Anthony Edwards”: Stephen Curry advises for Warriors rookie James Wiseman

Loading...

Michael Jordan’s hopes are from Lamello Ball, who eventually had to rise to become a potential All-Star when he drafted Ball. Hall-of-Famer said the way the 6-foot-6 guard has exceeded the organization’s expectations. The great Michael Jordan added to the ball:

Loading...

“I think Melo has adjusted to the NBA game that none of us ever thought of early in our career. He has exceeded our expectations so far this season. It’s only Melo Is not about. It is about our young, talented players, our coaching staff and our entire Hornets organization. With all those factors, Charlotte being a great city, will make us a destination.

Loading...

‘He is certainly a lot of talent and can do many things’: Donovan Mitchell on Lalalo Ball

Currently, Lamello Ball is on track to win this season’s Rookie of the Year. He was honored as Eastern Conference Rookie of the month of February, along with December and January. The third draft pick has led all rogues in all major statistical categories, including points (15.8), assists (6.3), rebellions (6) and even steals (1.6) per game.

Loading...

There is a lot to like about Melo apart from his selfless game. He has a positive vibe for the team, he has got energy, swagger and most importantly, is ready to learn and improve however we can.

Loading...

Their gameplay has already managed to impress many key players and coaches in the league. Dallas Mavericks coach, Rick Carlisle, predicted Ball would win Rookie of the Year honors. The former Golden State of the Year defensive player said how Lamello is a problem on the court. Utah Jazz two-time All-Star Donovan michelle Mello was described as the ‘real deal’. Jazz combo guard added:

Loading...

“That’s the real deal.” Man, that is good. I am not lying, I am very impressed with his playing ability, his competition … He is very talented; He can do many different things. “

Loading...

Also read: Donovan Mitchell reacted to his disapproval against the 76ers: “Did not want to blame the referee, but it is getting out of hand”

Loading...

Lamello and his game are not suspect at all. With the way things are looking now, Mello could soon be an All-Star surrealist, while being one of the most attractive guards in the league. The sky is the limit for this young yet experienced boy.