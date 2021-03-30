“LaMelo Ball has probably burned 2000 calories”: Eric Collins love how the Hornets rookie just can’t wait to get back out on the court | The SportsRush

LATEST

"LaMelo Ball has probably burned 2000 calories": Eric Collins love how the Hornets rookie just can't wait to get back out on the court

"LaMelo Ball has probably burned 2000 calories": Eric Collins love how the Hornets rookie just can't wait to get back out on the court

LaMelo Ball’s body language on the sidelines makes it obvious that he is desperate to get back on the court for the Charlotte Hornets.

In his first season in the NBA, LaMelo Ball has shown just about everyone that the hype was warranted. The player has almost unquestionably been the best performer of his class so far. And before his unfortunate injury, he was miles ahead of everyone else in the race for the rookie of the year.

The player suffered a fractured right wrist, which was initially predicted to keep him out for the season. Since the surgery though, sources have said that the player will be re-evaluated in four weeks, leaving the possibility of a return this season.

However, a recent clip has surfaced, which just about proves that even that isn’t quick enough for LaMelo Ball.

“LaMelo Ball has probably burned 2000 calories”: Hornets announcers joke about their rookie

LaMelo Ball has quite simply been a joy to watch in the NBA. No matter what happens, the player is always smiling when he is playing basketball, showing his joy for the game.

Just that little detail gives you a good idea of how frustrated the Hornets star must be to be sidelined. But, adding more proof to the case, a clip of the player on the sideline was revealed, essentially proving how much, he really loves the game.

The commentators obviously had some fun with LaMelo Ball’s body language in the clip. But, this little reaction also needs to be a warning to the haters of the player. Before the player had even stepped on the floor, his hunger and passion were heavily questioned by many.

But, if this doesn’t prove that these individuals were wrong about Ball, nothing on this planet ever will.

