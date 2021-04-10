LATEST

Lampard reveals he’s turned down ‘flattering’ offers since Chelsea sacking

Lampard is not bitter over his Chelsea exit and has enjoyed time away from the game with his family

Frank Lampard has broken his silence for the first time since his Chelsea sacking – revealing that he’s been received some ‘flattering’ offers to return to management.

Lampard’s 18-month tenure at Stamford Bridge came to an end in January following a run of five defeats in eight Premier League games which left the Blues languishing at ninth in the table.

The 42-year-old has been linked with several roles in recent weeks, including the England Under-21s job, as well as Crystal Palace and Celtic.

And Lampard has confirmed he’s already received several approaches since being axed by his beloved Blues, but none of which have felt ‘the right thing’ to pursue.

“I’ve had some opportunities that have come up in the last six weeks, two months, that have been flattering but not the right thing,” Lampard said in an exclusive Q & A ahead of this month’s London Football Awards in support of Willow Foundation.

“Nobody wants to lose their job and come out of the game you love, but at the same time … when you go into this career, this will happen, no matter how good you think you are or whatever circumstances you are in.”

On his Chelsea tenure, Lampard added: “I’m absolutely appreciative of the opportunity I had to manage Chelsea.

“It was an incredible time. Everyone knows how I felt about the club.

“Football has consumed my life, firstly as a player and then as a manager. Nobody wants to lose their job.

“But when you go into this career, it can happen, no matter how good you think you are.

“It’s given me a lot more time to be at home. It’s been great to be around the family.”

