Lance Palmer full PFL 1 Media Day Press Conference

Lance Palmer full PFL 1 Media Day Press Conference

Lance Palmer can’t wait to struggle once more.

Palmer (22-3) dominated over the PFL featherweight division in 2018 and 2019 as he went on to win the featherweight title in each of these season.

Lance Palmer celebrates after successful the PFL featherweight title in 2018.

After lacking out on the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, Palmer will now look win his third straight title at 145 kilos this yr.

Palmer’s journey in the direction of a 3rd straight title begins with a well-known foe in Bubba Jenkins.

Jenkins (11-3) is new to the PFL, however Palmer and Jenkins are used to going through off towards one another from their faculty wrestling days. Jenkins began his profession off at Penn State earlier than transferring to Arizona State the place he gained a nationwide championship. In the meantime, Palmer wrestled at Ohio State the place he was a four-time All-American.

Previous to their first assembly in MMA, Palmer spoke to MyMMANews and different media shops throughout PFL 1 media day. You may hear every part he needed to say by watching the video above.

A full checklist of the fights going down on Friday’s PFL card are listed beneath:

Fundamental Card (ESPN2, 9 p.m. ET)
Anthony Pettis (24-10) vs. Clay Collard (14-6)
Natan Schulte (20-3-1) vs. Marcin Held (22-7)
Movlid Khaybulaev (14-1-1) vs. Jason Soares (14-0)
Lance Palmer (22-3) vs. Bubba Jenkins (11-3)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)
Alex Martinez (1-0) vs. Loik Radzhabov (13-2-1)
Olivier Aubin-Mercier (11-5) vs. Joilton Lutterbach (34-8)
Akhmed Aliev (19-6) Mikhail Odintsov (0-0)
Tyler Diamond (10-1) vs. Sung Bin Jo (9-1)
Brendan Loughnane (19-3) vs. Sheymon Moraes (11-4)

