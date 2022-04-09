Lance Stroll hit with grid penalty after awkward Nicolas Latifi incident

Lance Stroll has been awarded a three-place grid penalty for his “lack of situational awareness” surrounding his crash with Nicolas Latifi.

The pair clashed when Stroll passed his fellow Canadian while both were on cool laps in qualifying before Latifi tried to overtake Aston Martin In full swing and they came to blows in Q1.

Both drivers went to see the stewards after qualifying to discuss the moment from his point of view, and Stroll has since been blamed for the incident and will start the final race – as he would have done anyway, as he The representative did not set the lap time.

The Stewards’ decision read: “At the exit of Turn 5, STR did not accelerate and was in the middle of the track. LAT decided to accelerate STR and pass to the right…