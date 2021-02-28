LATEST

“Lando is more experienced” – Daniel Ricciardo McLaren is eager to learn from teammate Lando Norris in the game

Posted on

“Lando is more experienced” – Daniel Ricciardo looks forward to learning from his ‘senior’ McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

Daniel Ricardo is one of the most experienced drivers on the current grid. His Formula 1 CV boasts 188 races, 31 podium finishes and seven wins.

Therefore, one would have naturally assumed that he would play Lando Norris as a ‘mentor’ after moving from Renault to McLaren. But, instead, Australians find the idea of ​​learning from Britain open. His argument is very good in a way – Norris has more experience in McLaren. Ricardo explained this idea to us, as quoted GPFans.

“It’s funny. I’m definitely more experienced in terms of F1, this is my 11th season, but in terms of McLaren, Lando is more experienced. Certainly, there are some things I can learn from him, Integration into the McLaren family, especially within the team.

“Every time you have a new teammate, it is a real opportunity to learn something new, such as a work ethic or driving technique, or both. I have always been very open-minded. I know that every driver has confidence in himself and his ability, and as a person I am very confident but also open minded.

“If there’s something I can take from Lando and use it to better myself then obviously I’m going to learn as much as I can.”

Both drivers have a lot of fun watching on and off the grid, and it will be interesting to see if and how they gel. This is a very fierce contestant, especially given both. McLaren set to face strong competition from the likes of Renault, Aston Martin and Ferrari, both Ricardo and Norris would have to stay at the top of their game individually and as a team.

Read more: “We trust ourselves” – Lando Norris assured that McLaren would beat Ferrari in 2021

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
916
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
842
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
736
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
700
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
693
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
672
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });