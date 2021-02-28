“Lando is more experienced” – Daniel Ricciardo McLaren is eager to learn from teammate Lando Norris in the game

“Lando is more experienced” – Daniel Ricciardo looks forward to learning from his ‘senior’ McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

Daniel Ricardo is one of the most experienced drivers on the current grid. His Formula 1 CV boasts 188 races, 31 podium finishes and seven wins.

Shoaay Sunday, 2016-2020 ,,,#AmolajiP 4 # F1 @danielricciardo pic.twitter.com/FeSOApq6AM – Formula 1 (@ F1) November 2, 2020

Therefore, one would have naturally assumed that he would play Lando Norris as a ‘mentor’ after moving from Renault to McLaren. But, instead, Australians find the idea of ​​learning from Britain open. His argument is very good in a way – Norris has more experience in McLaren. Ricardo explained this idea to us, as quoted GPFans.

“It’s funny. I’m definitely more experienced in terms of F1, this is my 11th season, but in terms of McLaren, Lando is more experienced. Certainly, there are some things I can learn from him, Integration into the McLaren family, especially within the team.

“Every time you have a new teammate, it is a real opportunity to learn something new, such as a work ethic or driving technique, or both. I have always been very open-minded. I know that every driver has confidence in himself and his ability, and as a person I am very confident but also open minded.

“If there’s something I can take from Lando and use it to better myself then obviously I’m going to learn as much as I can.”

Both drivers have a lot of fun watching on and off the grid, and it will be interesting to see if and how they gel. This is a very fierce contestant, especially given both. McLaren set to face strong competition from the likes of Renault, Aston Martin and Ferrari, both Ricardo and Norris would have to stay at the top of their game individually and as a team.

Read more: “We trust ourselves” – Lando Norris assured that McLaren would beat Ferrari in 2021