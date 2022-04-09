Lando Norris mocks George Russell with Mercedes star F1 ‘angry’ over last minute change F1 | game

After Lando Norris took the opportunity to mock close rival George Russell after qualifying for the Australian grand prix, the Mercedes star was puzzled as to why F1 officials cut the fourth DRS zone for this weekend. It has proved to be a better weekend for McLaren Down Under, with both cars entering the third quarter for the first time this season.

Norris and Daniel Ricciardo were being split by the two Mercedes after the final race with Sunday’s race start in fourth. Russell was placed fifth by Lewis Hamilton, with both Mercedes drivers starting with each other in the third row.

There was some concern that Mercedes would struggle to reach Q3 after Friday’s two practice sessions. The overnight changes to W13 made a huge difference, but…