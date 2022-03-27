Lando Norris: “The ‘aggressive’ curbstone that caused Mick Schumacher to crash” – F1journaal.be

McLaren driver Lando Norris believes Formula 1 should ensure that the curbstone where Mick Schumacher crashed is accommodated. Norris also calls for such ‘aggressive’ curbstones to be stopped with the current generation of cars.

“I think with these new F1 cars, the way you have to drive these cars and how they’re designed, some restrictions have to be modified throughout the year, and I think this curb is one of them, Norris replied. When ‘Racefan’ asked about Mick Schumacher’s accident.

In F2 also there was a serious accident due to the same curbstone. Kem Bolukbasi had to give up for the rest of the weekend.

“It was clear from Formula 2, where the cars also move very little. There were also two accidents and Sam was taken to the hospital.

“I don’t think you can have such an aggressive stone with this type of car, certainly not…