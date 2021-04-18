Landon Young, OT, Kentucky – NFL Draft Player Profile | TMT

The sheer depth of the offensive deal with class this offseason is likely one of the draft’s greatest storylines. Even so, nonetheless, some tackles are ignored beneath the quantity of high quality gamers. A kind of ignored NFL Draft prospects is Kentucky offensive deal with Landon Younger. What sort of ability set does Younger present, and does he have beginning upside on the NFL stage?

Landon Younger NFL Draft Profile

Place: Offensive Deal with

Faculty: Kentucky

Present Yr: Redshirt Senior

Peak: 6’6 1/8″

Weight: 310 kilos

Tony Pauline’s Landon Younger Scouting Report

Positives: Giant, sturdy blocker who’s finest in a small space. Units with a large base, stays sq., and shows terrific hand method.

Affected person in move safety and anchors on the level. Turns defenders from the motion and seals them from performs. Flashes footwork off the sting.

Negatives: Lacks agility and struggles to regulate. Marginal ability blocking in movement.

Evaluation: Younger was a strong lineman at Kentucky and comes with dimension in addition to progress potential. He’ll be finest as a strong-side blocker within the NFL at both deal with or guard and is a developmental prospect who could need to spend a season on the follow squad.

Landon Younger Participant Profile

Landon Younger was a highly-rated soccer prospect relationship again to his days in highschool. Actually, as a recruit, the hulking deal with earned curiosity from a number of prestigious SEC groups. Younger stood over 6-foot-6 and nearly 300 kilos as a senior in highschool, and that body earned him loads of followers on the recruiting circuit.

Younger was formally rated as a four-star recruit on ESPN’s board and was ranked inside ESPN’s High 300, at No. 134 general. The long run Kentucky offensive deal with fielded provides from SEC rivals Alabama, Auburn, and South Carolina, in addition to Ohio State and Miami.

However, being from Lexington, Kentucky, the choice was by no means very arduous for Younger. He dedicated to Kentucky all the way in which again in 2013, and though he took a number of visits to different faculties, he by no means went again on his preliminary choice.

Landon Younger’s profession as a Kentucky offensive deal with

After taking part in within the U.S. Military All-American Bowl out of highschool, Younger joined the Wildcats, the place he was anticipated to contribute early on. He delivered on these calls for, serving to type one of many SEC’s finest offensive strains within the 2017 season. Though he wasn’t but a full-time starter, his impression was already felt.

As a real sophomore in 2017, Younger’s workload elevated. He performed in all 13 video games for the Wildcats and logged six begins on the left deal with place. The next season was anticipated to be a springboard towards a breakout junior marketing campaign. Nonetheless, in August main as much as the 2018 season, Younger suffered a season-ending left knee damage, casting doubt over his outlook.

Extremely, Younger returned to full energy in 2019 and began all 13 video games at left deal with, incomes a full-time beginning function. In 2020, Younger was named a crew captain, and he reprised his function as a starter at offensive deal with for Kentucky. This time, Younger earned first-team All-SEC recognition from the coaches and was finally seen because the stalwart blocker he was recruited to be.

Landon Younger’s most closely fits within the 2021 NFL Draft

Landon Younger definitely has the bodily instruments to be a worthwhile funding within the 2021 NFL Draft. The Kentucky offensive deal with earned a Relative Athletic Rating of 9.18 at his professional day. At 6-foot-6, 310 kilos, he logged a Ninety fifth-percentile 1.72 10-yard cut up, a 30.5-inch vertical, a 108-inch broad leap, and 34 bench reps with arms that nearly measure 34 inches.

From these athletic numbers, one can extrapolate that Younger has the go off the road, the size, and the uncooked energy and energy to be a top quality NFL lineman. Nonetheless, on tape, Younger typically falls quick along with his lateral mobility, knee bend, and skill to multitask. Younger doesn’t all the time play to his quantified athletic capability. This makes it unclear whether or not he can bridge the hole on the NFL stage.

However, Younger was a standout for Kentucky’s offensive line. The Kentucky offensive deal with deserves consideration as a depth deal with, and he possesses sufficient dimension and athleticism to probably develop right into a beginning offensive lineman.

Which groups take advantage of sense for Younger?

TMT’s Chief Draft Analyst and NFL Insider Tony Pauline listed the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts, and Carolina Panthers as a few of the most closely fits for Younger. All three of these groups want extra depth at deal with. Younger can fill that want afterward, and he additionally supplies sufficient bodily upside to warrant using draft capital.

Past these groups, the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, and Buffalo Payments additionally make sense. Nonetheless, the suits are extra wide-ranging later within the NFL Draft.

Wherever he goes, Younger gained’t be drafted as a starter. Actually, there’s an opportunity, with the depth of the deal with class, that Younger seeps out of the NFL Draft pool altogether and turns into a free agent. However, Younger will earn a camp alternative in some unspecified time in the future, and he has the bodily traits to be a developmental prospect price maintaining for a few years.

