Lanes drew 0–0 with Metropolitanos de Venezuela in his debut in the Copa Sudamericana

Lanes drew 0–0 against Metropolitanos de Venezuela at the Olympic Stadium in Caracas in a match valid for the first date of Group A of the Copa Sudamericana. In the second match of the group, Barcelona, ​​from Ecuador, led by Argentinian Jorge Celico and with a goal from compatriot midfielder Damian Diaz, against the Wanderers of Uruguay, won a wide 4 to 2 at Guayaquil City. ,

The meeting in the territory of Venezuela showed the first phase with rapid and balanced actions within a prudent development, with the locals having the clearest positions within both sides generated in the attack. There were two most dangerous chances for the Metropolitan, both of which were very well covered by goalkeeper Fernando Monetti.