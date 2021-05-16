ENTERTAINMENT

Lanuakum AO (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Lanuakum AO (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & more

Lanuakum AO (Actor) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Girlfriend and More

Lanuakum AO is an Indian actor. He is best known for playing the lead negative role of Thapa in the web series The Last Hour. Apart from this, Lanuakum is known for his superb performance in the Bollywood film Axone. He has been active in the entertainment industry since 2013.

Bio

Real Name Lanuakum AO
Profession Actor
Date of Birth Not Known
Age (as in 2021) Not Known
Birth Place Mokokchung, Nagaland
Nationality Indian
Home Town Mokokchung, Nagaland
Family Mother : Not Available
Father : Not Available
Sister : Not Available
Brother : Not Available
Wife : Not Available
Address Mumbai, Maharashtra

Education Details and More

School Not Known
College National School of Drama, New Delhi
Educational Qualification Graduate
Debut Film : Axone (2019)
Axone (2020)
Web Series : The Last Hour (2021)
The Last Hour (2021)
Awards Not Available

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 6″ Feet
Weight 60 Kg
Body Shape Chest: 40 inches
Waist: 32 inches
Biceps: 12 inches
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Hobbies Dancing and Playing Guitar

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Single
Girlfriends Not Available
Controversies None
Salary (approx) Not Available
Net Worth Not Available

Some Facts About Lanuakum AO

  • Lanuakum AO originally hails from Mokokchung, Nagaland.
  • He learned acting from the National School of Drama, New Delhi.
  • In 2019, he got the opportunity to make a Bollywood debut with the Sayani Gupta starrer film Axone.
  • He is a well-known name in the North-East film industry and has worked in many local films and theatres.
  • In 2021, he got an opportunity to work in Amazon Prime’s web series The Last Hour. In this series, he worked with Sanjay Kapoor, Karma Takapa, Shaylee Krishen, Shahana Goswami, Robin Tamang etc.
The Last Hour - Official Teaser | Sanjay Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Raima Sen | Amazon Original

If you have more details about Lanuakum AO. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.

Related Items:

Most Popular

91
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
79
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
67
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
37
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
37
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
37
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top