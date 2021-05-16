Lanuakum AO (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & more

Lanuakum AO (Actor) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Girlfriend and More

Lanuakum AO is an Indian actor. He is best known for playing the lead negative role of Thapa in the web series The Last Hour. Apart from this, Lanuakum is known for his superb performance in the Bollywood film Axone. He has been active in the entertainment industry since 2013.

Bio

Real Name Lanuakum AO Profession Actor Date of Birth Not Known Age (as in 2021) Not Known Birth Place Mokokchung, Nagaland Nationality Indian Home Town Mokokchung, Nagaland Family Mother : Not Available

Father : Not Available

Sister : Not Available

Brother : Not Available

Wife : Not Available Address Mumbai, Maharashtra

Education Details and More

School Not Known College National School of Drama, New Delhi Educational Qualification Graduate Debut Film : Axone (2019)



Web Series : The Last Hour (2021)

Awards Not Available

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 6″ Feet Weight 60 Kg Body Shape Chest: 40 inches

Waist: 32 inches

Biceps: 12 inches Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Hobbies Dancing and Playing Guitar

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Single Girlfriends Not Available Controversies None Salary (approx) Not Available Net Worth Not Available

Some Facts About Lanuakum AO

Lanuakum AO originally hails from Mokokchung, Nagaland.

He learned acting from the National School of Drama, New Delhi.

In 2019, he got the opportunity to make a Bollywood debut with the Sayani Gupta starrer film Axone.

He is a well-known name in the North-East film industry and has worked in many local films and theatres.

In 2021, he got an opportunity to work in Amazon Prime’s web series The Last Hour. In this series, he worked with Sanjay Kapoor, Karma Takapa, Shaylee Krishen, Shahana Goswami, Robin Tamang etc.

If you have more details about Lanuakum AO. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.

Related