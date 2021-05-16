Lanuakum AO (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & more

Lanuakum AO (Actor) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Girlfriend and More
Lanuakum AO is an Indian actor. He is best known for playing the lead negative role of Thapa in the web series The Last Hour. Apart from this, Lanuakum is known for his superb performance in the Bollywood film Axone. He has been active in the entertainment industry since 2013.
Bio
|Real Name
|Lanuakum AO
|Profession
|Actor
|Date of Birth
|Not Known
|Age (as in 2021)
|Not Known
|Birth Place
|Mokokchung, Nagaland
|Nationality
|Indian
|Home Town
|Mokokchung, Nagaland
|Family
|Mother : Not Available
Father : Not Available
Sister : Not Available
Brother : Not Available
Wife : Not Available
|Address
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
Education Details and More
|School
|Not Known
|College
|National School of Drama, New Delhi
|Educational Qualification
|Graduate
|Debut
|Film : Axone (2019)
Web Series : The Last Hour (2021)
|Awards
|Not Available
Physical Stats and More
|Height
|5′ 6″ Feet
|Weight
|60 Kg
|Body Shape
|Chest: 40 inches
Waist: 32 inches
Biceps: 12 inches
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Hobbies
|Dancing and Playing Guitar
Marital Status and More
|Marital Status
|Single
|Girlfriends
|Not Available
|Controversies
|None
|Salary (approx)
|Not Available
|Net Worth
|Not Available
Some Facts About Lanuakum AO
- Lanuakum AO originally hails from Mokokchung, Nagaland.
- He learned acting from the National School of Drama, New Delhi.
- In 2019, he got the opportunity to make a Bollywood debut with the Sayani Gupta starrer film Axone.
- He is a well-known name in the North-East film industry and has worked in many local films and theatres.
- In 2021, he got an opportunity to work in Amazon Prime’s web series The Last Hour. In this series, he worked with Sanjay Kapoor, Karma Takapa, Shaylee Krishen, Shahana Goswami, Robin Tamang etc.
