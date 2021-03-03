Lao Schol – Please pay attention and look at a Fen Sholay every time – Finance League

Loading...

Law School is an upcoming South Korean television series. The series includes KIM MYUNG MIN, RYU HYE YOUNG KIM BUM and LEE JUNG EUN. The series has been purported to be set up at Korea National University. The series tells the story of students and professors in the legal department who come across an unusual case.

The Network List project was then announced by production company GONGGAMDONG HOUSE for the first time. In June 2018. It was subject to the titular law school demons that made South Korea’s first law school television series. The broadcast rights were wired by JTBC in the summer of 2020.

LAW School – Release Date

Being the first Korean law school television series, viewers are already ready to see what it brings for them. People are eagerly waiting when the makers are releasing its premiere. The series is going to premiere JTBC

By now, we know that the series is scheduled to premiere in April 2021. So, if you have any bookings for April 2021, cancel them. Because law school is coming to knock on your door from this April.

Cast and other details

It is a straightforward fact that if listeners are so excited about the series, they will definitely be interested to know who and what will be included in the series. Well, what are we talking about, we don’t really have a clue about any spoilers or plot of the series so far. But wait, we will not disappoint you.

We have at least the main cast ready for you. The cast has been confirmed by JTBC. The following will be a part of the much awaited series. Kim Myung Min, RYU HYE YOUNG, KIM BUM and LEE JUNG EUN. The characters he plays will be a prosecutor-turned-professor who teaches criminal law.

First year student who entered law school through special admission. A first-year student who always gets the top grade among his peers and is a judge turn professor who teaches civil law.