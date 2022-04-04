Laos Nationalist – Stunning Laos home renovation featured tonight on RT

A beautifully renovated home in Stradby will be featured on RT Television tonight.

The property will feature on Main Street The Great House Revival The series, presented by renowned architect and broadcaster Hugh Wallace.

The three-bedroom corner house was inherited by Maryrose Simpson after her grandmother, Angela, tragically passed away. Maryrose put her heart and soul into the renovation of the property that has been in her family for five generations.

With nearly 300,000 followers on TikTok, Stradally works from home for the female multinational online company Shopify. Renewal…