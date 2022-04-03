Laporta celebrates Barcelona’s “best settlement in history” that will drop 435 million euros

BARCELONA – Barcelona this Sunday received the approval of an assembly of agreement partners to complete an agreement announced in February with Spotify, a Swedish company that provides multimedia streaming music services that will become the club’s main sponsor from next season.

The agreement specifies that Spotify will wear its brand on men’s and women’s first team shirts for four seasons, starting from 2022–23, for a fixed annual 57.5 million euros, to which a further 2.5 variables may be added (to comply with easy). According to sources consulted), which will take the figure to 60…