Larry and his navel: Officially Ordered Season 12

The series “Larry and his navel” will return for 12 seasons on the American channel HBO. There’s good news for fans of its creator, Larry David.

It was the latter who revealed the information during an evening held in Los Angeles in the presence of a panel of onlookers, revealed American site Variety. Present to animate the conversation, host Rich Eisen shared the news on his Twitter account. “I was so honored to be hosting the Emmys evening with Larry and his navel panel in Los Angeles tonight in the presence of part of the cast, and I was able to ask Larry David the final question: Do we deserve another aura? Is it the weather? He replied yes”, can we read.