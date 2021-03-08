“Larry Bird and Michael Jordan were amazing, but I’m the greatest”: NBA legend explains why he’s the best trash talker of all time? sport

Gary Peyton feels that he is the biggest trash talker in NBA history over the likes of Michael Jordan and Larry Bird, and he explains why.

The Glove is considered by many to be the greatest defender at guard position in NBA history. Peyton made nine All-Defensive first-team selections during his Hall of Fame career.

The Sonics legend was among the players who rose to his role in the league after a one-bed period. At its peak, the Sonics continued to top the Western Conference. Patton formed an amazing partnership with Sean Kemp – one of the most entertaining players of all time.

GPs also had the reputation of dusting their salt worth it. He never retreated, even in the face of a prominent Michael Jordan. Despite a significant height difference between the two, Proton was arguably the most effective player.

Gary Peyton placed himself on top of the garbage talkers from Larry Bird, Michael Jordan

In a recent interview, Peyton said that when asked who is the biggest trash can in NBA history:

“Actually Larry Bird was really amazing. Reggie Miller could do a lot of it, Michael would do a lot of things too but you really got to go to him. But the biggest one is me. Rashid Wallace was good but he’s doing it on ref Was. “

Gary Payton calls himself a bigger trash talker than Michael Jordan and Larry Bird – https://t.co/vU4m6cyTwF – essentially (@sports_ess) March 7, 2021

This is how Steve Francis described Gary Peyton in court in a Sportsman Tribune Article:

“But first, I can’t forget about Gary Peyton. Listen, man… I am talking an incredible amount of bullshit in my life. I’ve been around a few friends better than GP. More creative way, more sinister way. but this Dude… This dude was like a volume shooter of nonsense talk. He will not shut the hell up from the minute we get in court. “

GP certainly respects its peers and oncourt rivals as a garbage talker par excellence.