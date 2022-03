There is relief news for 12.53 crore farmers registered under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Mandatory eKYC can now be completed till May 22 to get the benefits of the scheme. Earlier its last date was 31 March. Let us tell you that the next or 11th installment of PM Kisan can fall in your account anytime after 1st April 2022, but if you have not completed e-KYC…