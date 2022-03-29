Last date status and match

What Chile, Colombia and Peru need to do to get to Qatar 0:44

(CNN Spain) — The time has come. The final matches of the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be played this Tuesday and will decide the fate of three teams, Peru, Colombia and Chile.

The Conmebol qualifiers are already classified four straight in Qatar 2022: Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay. However, the pass for the playoffs is still pending and Peru, Colombia and Chile have a chance to get it.

Colombia tied to World Cup dream 1:41

Only one of those three teams can keep that ticket to the playoffs.

Peru with 21 points…