Last Day Of Smartphone & TV Upgrade Days On Amazon: Top Offers And More – Times Of India – Tech Kashif

It’s last day of Smartphone and TV Upgrade Days on Amazon. The three-day sale that went live on March 27 ends midnight toady (March 30). It offers a host of deals and offers on a range of the latest smartphones, accessories and TVs.

Offer for Amazon prime members

Prime Members can avail ‘Advantage No Cost EMI’ on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards with higher EMI tenures and lower payments per month starting Rs 1,333 per month.

Bank offers

Customers can get 10% instant discount up to Rs 1,000 using SBI Bank credit cards. The products above 12% GST will also be eligible for tax exemptions under the LTA head for employees, and hence, will allow taxpayers to benefit from the offer just before the financial year-end.

Offers on OnePlus TVs: OnePlus TVs ranging from 32” to 55” are available at a starting price of Rs 14,999.

Xiaomi smartphones and TVs: Xiaomi televisions from 32” to 55” are avialble at Rs 14,999 onwards during these Upgrade Days. There’s also up to 12 months no-cost EMI option on Xiaomi smartphones and televisions.

Samsung smartphones and TVs: Customers can get offers on the entire Samsung M series range. Six months no cost EMI offer is valid too. The newly-launched Samsung Galaxy M12 is available at Rs 1,000 discount with bank offer. Samsung Galaxy M51 is available with discounts of up to Rs 6,000. The entire range of Samsung televisions including the Wondertainment series and Serif Series is available starting Rs 16490. Customers can also avail additional discounts with bank offers and up to 24 months no cost EMIs.

Apple iPhones: iPhone 12 Mini is available at an effective price of Rs 61,100 with bank offers.

I live smartphones: Vivo smartphones are available at up to 30% discount. There’s Rs 5,000 discount with bank offers on some models. Buyers can also get an additional Rs 2,000 off with exchange.

Oppo smartphones: There’s up to 35% off on Oppo smartphones with up to 12 months no-cost EMI.