Last day’s win still not enough to take Lakmen up

Westmeath made a fine end in this Division 3 game at Corrigan Park to convert a five-point deficit into a four-point win over Antrim, but results elsewhere meant it was not enough to seal promotion.

The hosts looked well under control for the long stages, but some poor finishings paid off as their five-point lead turned into a three-point deficit in the 10-second-half-minute span.

A dozen wides told their story for Antrim, who may be wondering how they let such a commanding position slip away, but when the visitors had a chance to advance, they did so in style to run out the winners.

John Heslin’s penalty proved to be the catalyst for Westmeath, who hit an unanswered 1-5 in a 10-minute spell that would put him in the box seat and he never looked to let it slip…