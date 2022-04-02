Last Four Live Scores: Kansas vs Villanova Updates & Analysis

April 1, 2022, 5:30 pm ET April 1, 2022, 5:30 pm ET

UConn players stretch during practice at the venue of Final Four in Minneapolis on Thursday. Credit… Eric Gay / The Associated Press

Separated by nearly 1,000 miles and decades of fragmentation, the NCAA will stage an eight-team, four-day, two-city carnival of college basketball beginning Friday.

This has always been the case for the Final Four. And despite all the changes following last year’s uproar over the disparities between the NCAA men’s and women’s tournaments, that outlook isn’t expected to change for at least a decade.