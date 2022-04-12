Last minute for Luis Puenzo’s management | Following the events and suppression of the Buenos Aires Police at INCAA

A mobilization of filmmakers, students and workers of the film industry, who gathered at the door of the National Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts (Inca) to demand the resignation of its president, Luis Puenzo, ended violently. Members of the Buenos Aires city police, who arrived at the institution’s door, repressed and arrested the protesters. The Minister of Culture, Tristan Bauer, was at the institute shortly after the repression and anticipated changes in the Inca. At the end of the day, national government sources assured that the minister had already asked Puenzo to resign.

The mobilization was called to demand the resignation of Puenzo and the policies being implemented by him.