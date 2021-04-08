Last Peg Telugu full movie Cast, Review, And Release Date – Sandeep Jakhar News

Hello Friends, welcome to the Sandeep Jakhar News. So in this article, we are talking about Last Peg Telugu Movie Download we will know all about Last Peg Telugu Cast, Actor, Actress, and Director Related things in this article. So stay in this article and know more full details.
Last Peg Telugu is a 2021 Indian Hindi-language drama film.
Last Peg is an action thriller movie directed by Sanjay Vadat S. The movie cast includes Bharath Sagar and Yashaswini Ravindra are in the main lead roles along with Shankar Murthy S R, Kuri Pratap, Bank Janardhan, Vijay Chandur, Dharshan Varnekar are seen in supporting roles.
The Music composed by Dr. K Lokesh while cinematography is done by Kranthi Kumar Konidela and is edited by Rithvik. The film is produced by Rajath Durgoji Salanki under Bhava Spandana Productions and BMW Productions banner.
Movie – Last Peg
Genre – Horror Thriller
Directed by –
Language – Hindi
Country – India
Date of publication – 14 Apr. 2021
Last Peg Movie Cast&Crew
|Movie
|The Rose Villa
|Genre
|Action Thriller
|Cast
|Bharath Sagar, Yashaswini Ravindra
|Director
|Release Date
|14 Apr. 2021
Last Peg Movie Cast
- Bharath Sagar
- Yashaswini Ravindra
- Shankar Murthy
- Kuri Pratap
- Vijay Chendoor
- Bank Janardhan
Last Peg Movie Crew
- Sanjay Vadat S Director
- Rajath Durgoji Salanki Producer
- Lokesh music Director
Last Peg Movie Release Date
14 Apr. , 2021.
Last Peg Movie Trailer
Last Peg MOVIE SONGS
Songs have not released yet.
