ENTERTAINMENT

Lata Mangeshkar was going to sing for The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri’s wish remained incomplete – Lata Mangeshkar promised to sing for The Kashmir Files vivek agnihotri tmov

Posted on

Story Highlights

  • Vivek Agnihotri is sorry about this
  • Lata Mangeshkar died on 6 February

Seeing the film The Kashmiri Files made on Kashmiri Pandits, the sentiments of all the countrymen have woken up. This movie has been made about the atrocities that took place on Kashmir in the 90s. People are going to cinema halls in more and more quantity to watch the film and they are getting emotional after watching this movie. The director of the film Vivek Agnihotri is being praised everywhere. The film has also been made tax free in many states. The film’s earnings are booming at the box office. The film became so successful but its director Vivek Agnihotri is very sorry for one thing.

Lata was ready to sing the song

Vivek Agnihotri said that the content of the film was so powerful that there was no scope to keep any kind of song in it. In such a situation, we were determined to have a folk song in the film. We wanted Lata Mangeshkar to sing that song. We knew that Lata ji does not sing songs anymore and she has retired. But still we requested him. On request, he had also agreed to sing. She was close to my wife Pallavi. Everything was going well. She had said that once the corona is over, she will do the recording. But then it happened. I will always regret that I could not work with Lata Mangeshkar.

Bachchhan Paandey Box Office Collection Day 4: The Kashmir Files’ tsunami engulfed Bachchan Pandey, a huge drop in earnings on the fourth day

Vivek Agnihotri’s film is making huge money across the country. Some people are also targeting the film and telling them an agenda movie. Vivek had given his clarification on this and said that his film is completely based on truth. Talking about the box office collection of the film so far, in 11 days the movie has done business of about 180 crores. While the budget of the film was only 25 crores. In this sense, the film is a superhit.

The Kashmir Files Review: The Kashmir Files makes you feel the tales of Kashmiri Pandits

Movies close to 200 crores

Let us inform that this film of Vivek Agnihotri has been made tax free in Haryana, Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Apart from this, the film has made a great collection in such a short time. Some people believe that the way the crowd is gathering to watch this movie, it is believed that this movie will also cross the 300 crore mark. The film includes stars like Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar and Mithun Chakraborty.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

650
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
536
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
472
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
449
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
428
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
417
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
402
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
393
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
390
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top