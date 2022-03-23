Lata Mangeshkar was going to sing for The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri’s wish remained incomplete – Lata Mangeshkar promised to sing for The Kashmir Files vivek agnihotri tmov

Seeing the film The Kashmiri Files made on Kashmiri Pandits, the sentiments of all the countrymen have woken up. This movie has been made about the atrocities that took place on Kashmir in the 90s. People are going to cinema halls in more and more quantity to watch the film and they are getting emotional after watching this movie. The director of the film Vivek Agnihotri is being praised everywhere. The film has also been made tax free in many states. The film’s earnings are booming at the box office. The film became so successful but its director Vivek Agnihotri is very sorry for one thing.

Lata was ready to sing the song

Vivek Agnihotri said that the content of the film was so powerful that there was no scope to keep any kind of song in it. In such a situation, we were determined to have a folk song in the film. We wanted Lata Mangeshkar to sing that song. We knew that Lata ji does not sing songs anymore and she has retired. But still we requested him. On request, he had also agreed to sing. She was close to my wife Pallavi. Everything was going well. She had said that once the corona is over, she will do the recording. But then it happened. I will always regret that I could not work with Lata Mangeshkar.

Vivek Agnihotri’s film is making huge money across the country. Some people are also targeting the film and telling them an agenda movie. Vivek had given his clarification on this and said that his film is completely based on truth. Talking about the box office collection of the film so far, in 11 days the movie has done business of about 180 crores. While the budget of the film was only 25 crores. In this sense, the film is a superhit.

Movies close to 200 crores

Let us inform that this film of Vivek Agnihotri has been made tax free in Haryana, Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Apart from this, the film has made a great collection in such a short time. Some people believe that the way the crowd is gathering to watch this movie, it is believed that this movie will also cross the 300 crore mark. The film includes stars like Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar and Mithun Chakraborty.