Record-breaking Craig Goodwin led Adelaide United to a 3-2A League Men’s win over Sydney FC, dealing a major blow to the Sky Blues’ final hopes.

Adelaide fell 2-1 in the 89th minute but Goodwin equalized for substitute and former Sydney striker George Blackwood.

And in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Sokeroo Goodwin drilled a left-footed volley into the net after Sydney defenders Ryan Grant and Alex Wilkinson failed to tackle the cross-field ball.

Adelaide’s first win for Sydney in six years put them three points behind Sydney, who have played one more game.

It was a devastating blow for Sydney, who could find themselves out of the top six upon their return from their Asian Champions League pool matches in Vietnam.