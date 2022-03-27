Late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins used opiates and antidepressants

The Colombian prosecutor’s office announced Saturday that alternative rock group Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had consumed cannabis, opium and antidepressants before dying Friday night at a hotel in Bogota.

“Toxicological analysis reports ten substances found so far in Taylor Hawkins’ body, including THC (cannabis), antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opiates.“The forensic doctors continue to work,” prosecutors said in a press release. Full Explanation of the facts leading to death” Hawking’s, he said.

Shortly before he died, the 50-year-old drummer complained of a “Pain in chest”, Called for help at his hotel, a general practitioner unsuccessfully tried to revive him, according to Bogotá’s town hall.

Foo Fighters, one of America’s most infamous and often critically acclaimed alternative rock bands,…