Late frost threatens crops in French vineyards

French wine growers lit candles to thaw their vineyards and protect them from late frosts after warm weather, a change in temperature threatening crops in many countries.

A layer of snow-capped vines on the hills around Chablis in the Burgundy region woke up to temperatures of -5 °C (23 °F) on Monday. Growers fear that frost will kill many of the new shoots, which appeared in March when temperatures rose above 20 °C (68 Fahrenheit), disrupting the entire season.

The frost is particularly disappointing after a similar event in French vineyards last year, causing losses of about €2 billion (2.4 billion …).