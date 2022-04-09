Late goal provides victory for Shamrock Rovers at Shelbourne

It was a night of late goals in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

A long-range effort from Aaron Green gave Shamrock Rovers a 2–1 win over Shelbourne a minute behind schedule. The win puts Rovers within three points of leaders Derry City.

Meanwhile St Pat dropped two more points in the title race as they were held to a goalless draw by Dundalk at Richmond Park.

Elsewhere, Dean Williams struck late for Drogheda and denied the Bohemians all three points of Head in the Game Park, with the final score being 1–1.

In the First Division, two second-half goals from Phoenix Patterson gave Waterford a 4–0 win over the Cobh Ramblers.

Bray Wanderers and Treaty United went goalless at Carlisle Grounds.