Late Male: Round 4 vs. Bulldogs

Tyrone Wishart plays the 18th man today.

The rest of the squad remains the same.

Team List Updates So Far:

24 hour update

Dean, unfortunately, was ruled out of our team due to a hamstring injury.

Nick Meaney will replace him in the wing. Tyrone Wishart and Will Warbrick remain in the team of 19.

team list

Harry Grant and Xavier Coates are set to return to the Storm’s starting squad to face the Canterbury Bulldogs at Amy Park this Sunday.

Grant is named to the number 9 jersey, with Brandon Smith returning in an interchange role. It will be the first time this year that the dynamic duo will appear after both injuries and illness kept the pair apart in the early stages.

Coates has returned as a replacement for Nick Meaney after being ruled out last week due to a hamstring tightness. Happen…