Late strikes drown the football fern

Australia scored two goals in extra time and defeated the Football Ferns 2–1 in their friendly in Townsville.

The Australians were heading for their first loss against New Zealand since 1994, trailing 1–0 after 90 minutes of regulation, before Emilie van Egmond and Sam Kerr scored in the 94th and 96th minutes. did.

In the first of their two-match series, a surprise strike in the 32nd minute by defender Anna Green was the gap until the final few minutes as the visitors made the most of their only real opportunity of play.

The New Zealand team saw many changes since their last outing, a 0–0 draw against the Czech Republic in the final game of February’s Shebeliev Cup.

Vic Anson was retained in goal after a strong performance…