Late Walsh goal saves Galway United as they deny Wexford victory

Galway United 1

Wexford FC 1

Stephen Walsh hit a sweet equalizer in the 88th minute as Galway United and Wexford FC shared the spoils of the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

John Caulfield, a trailing first-half goal from Aaron Dobbs, eventually responded in the closing stages courtesy of Walsh.

Wexford punished the home team in the 18th minute as Aaron Dobbs put forward Ian Ryan’s charge to score a goal.

United captain Conor McCormack was denied by woodwork in the 22nd minute, while Stephen Walsh later forced Wexford custodian Alex Moody to make a save.

At the opposite end, however, United survived a scare two minutes before the break when Diego Portilla made a brave block to thwart Dini Corcoran.

A clever Dobbs flick released…